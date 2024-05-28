Three arrested in Liwonde for being found in possession of suspected body parts

May 28, 2024 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Liwonde Police in Machinga district is keeping in custody three people for being found in possession of suspected body parts.

Confirming the development, Liwonde Police officer-in-charge, Ulemu Kalua identified the three as Milward Kabotolo, 30, Shaba Bello, 18 and Roseby Steward.

According to Kalua, the two, Kabotolo and Bello were arrested on Sunday at Liwonde township after being found with a bag containing the said human body tissues.

“Upon questioning them they revealed to have been given by a woman named  Roseby Steward to sell, whom later was also arrested.” he said.

He added that, examination conducted at Machinga District Hospital discovered that the body tissues were extracted from three different bodies of babies.

The three will appeal before court to answer charges leveled against them.

 

