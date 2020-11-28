Dowa reports no Covid-19 cases for 32 days

One of Malawi’s coronavirus hot spot of Dowa district reported zero COVID-19 cases for 32 days, the District Health Office has confirmed.

The District Health Office Medical Officer, Dr. Jacqueline Kanjadza said since the district started registering confirmed COVID -19 cases in May, this year, it has only reported 95 active cases as follows: Mponela 13, Mtengowanthenga 7, Madisi 1, Kasese 1, Dowa 7, Mvera Army 16 and Dzaleka Camp 51.

Kanjadza said the district has experienced three deaths, two females and a male, 91 recoveries with one lost contact who is believed to have run away back to South Africa after testing positive on his arrival at Dzaleka Camp in the district.

She however, said Dowa District Hospital, like many other district hospitals in Malawi, no longer conducts tests for COVID -19 due to lack of testing materials, so samples are taken to Lilongwe for testing.

According to statistics available at the District Health Office, one person was confirmed positive in May, five cases in June, in July there were 54 cases, in September there were six and then 13 in October. In November no case has been confirmed yet.

Kanjadza told the District Public Health Emergency Committee (PHEMC) meeting that in July, the district recorded the highest number of confirmed cases due to refugees and asylum seekers coming from Rwanda and DRC.

Kanjadza said though the numbers of confirmed cases are declining, Dowa is still at risk of further spread of the pandemic due to refugees and asylum seekers coming to Dzaleka refugee Camp on daily basis.

She, therefore, urged all stakeholders to continue working vigilantly in the fight against the pandemic in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares