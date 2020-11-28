Court jails man 16 years for sexual assault of 3-year-old girl

Mzimba Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced Gerald Shaba, 24, to 16 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and infecting a three-year old girl with sexually transmitted diseases.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Happy Mlera told the court that on March 17, 2020, the victim was playing with her friends at the suspect’s house and it was that time when he took her to his bedroom to do the illicit action.

Mlera said the mother of the victim was about to draw water from a well at the suspect’s house when she saw her daughter coming out of the house looking weak.

“The mother reported the matter to Champhira Police Unit where she was referred to Mzimba District Hospital for medical examination.

“Results showed that the victim was defiled and infected with sexually transmitted diseases,” he said.

The suspect pleaded not guilty but the state paraded five witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, the accused pleaded for leniency, saying he has a family and parents to take care of.

But the State Prosecutor challenged the mitigation, saying defilement cases are rampant in the country, hence the need for a stiffer punishment for others with similar intentions to learn a lesson.

Senior Resident Magistrate Mathews Msiska concurred with the state and therefore, slapped Shaba with 16 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Shaba hails from Jenda Village in Traditional Authority Mabilabo in Mzimba District.

