DPP accuses MCP of violence, political murders: Says behind death of Chimwaza, Chilima, Mia

In a shocking development, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has publicly accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of being implicated in a series of violent acts and suspicious deaths, igniting tensions in the already polarized political landscape of Malawi.

In a statement issued by DPP’s Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba, the party drew attention to what it termed MCP’s “history of violence” dating back to the 1980s. The DPP highlighted notorious incidents such as the Thambani massacre and the killings of individuals with albinism during MCP’s previous tenure in power, framing these as part of a broader pattern of political violence.

The DPP’s accusations come in the wake of the mysterious death of Mabvuto Chimwaza, the MCP’s Constituency Youth Director. The DPP claims Chimwaza was targeted due to his support for a losing candidate in the MCP’s recent Secretary General elections. “It is alarming that one’s political affiliations can result in a brutal and untimely death at the hands of the MCP,” the statement read, further criticizing the MCP for attempting to deflect blame onto DPP leaders regarding this incident.

Additionally, the DPP raised questions surrounding the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, alleging that the MCP might have orchestrated this incident. “It is believed that the MCP played a role in the odious death of the Vice President,” the statement continued, deepening the gravity of their claims.

The DPP also alluded to the recent death of former MCP Vice President Sidik Mia, who died under what they described as suspicious circumstances related to COVID-19. “His mysterious death leaves behind unanswered questions and a nation in mourning,” they stated, suggesting a possible link to foul play.

The DPP condemned the alleged actions of the MCP and called for thorough investigations into these incidents. They urged the ruling party to take responsibility for its actions instead of adopting a victim narrative. “It is time for MCP to confront its past and address the violence that continues to tarnish our political landscape,” Namalomba asserted.

This escalating exchange of accusations is likely to further intensify the political climate in Malawi, raising concerns about stability as the country gears up for the upcoming elections. As both parties prepare for a contentious political battle, the implications of these allegations could resonate deeply within the electorate, influencing public perception and voter sentiment.

With the nation on edge, many are calling for transparency and accountability in addressing these serious claims to restore public trust in Malawi’s political institutions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!