DPP all set for victory parade in Blantyre on Friday
The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said is all set to hold a victory parade in Blantyre to celebrate the party’s triumph in the May 21 tripartite elections.
DPP’s planned parade comes at a time when presidential candidates for UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the results of the presidential election, among other irregularities and they are asking the court to nullify the presidential vote.
DPP regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, said the march is meant to show appreciation to those who voted for the party candidates including President Peter Mutharika.
“We are ready to paint Blantyre blue. We are in majority and ruling,” said Mchacha.
According to Mchacha, the party is also expected to hold a rally at Nyambadwe School Ground on Sunday in the same city.
Mchacha said the party will assure its supporters at the victory rally that they should not be worried about the elections court case emphasising that the party legitimately won the elections.
I am just thinking aloud! I wondered if this is the right time to do so especially with the case in the court of law. However, you have the right to do so. Just in case the courts nullify the 21st May Presidential election results, be ready to allow others celebrate without interference. They too will have the right to celebrate. However, this madness of taking advantage of the poor as was the case with Seod White Munthali, then think twice. It is a pity that the voiceless, ignorant Malawians are taken for a ride. It is an abuse of… Read more »
