DPP all set for victory parade in Blantyre on Friday

July 11, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 23 Comments

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said  is all set to hold a victory parade in Blantyre to celebrate the party’s triumph in the May 21 tripartite elections.

DPP supporters 
DPP set to hold what they call ‘Victory Parade’ on Friday  in Blantyre 

DPP’s planned parade comes at a time when presidential candidates for UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the results of the presidential election, among other irregularities and they are asking the court to nullify the presidential vote.

DPP regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, said  the march is meant to show appreciation to those who voted for the party candidates including President Peter Mutharika.

“We are ready to paint Blantyre blue. We are in majority and ruling,” said Mchacha.

According to Mchacha, the party is also expected to hold a rally at Nyambadwe School Ground on Sunday in the same city.

Mchacha said the party will assure its supporters at the victory rally that they should not be worried about the elections court case emphasising that the party legitimately won the elections.

Similar parades are also expected in Central and Northern regions of the country.

phillips wanga
Guest
phillips wanga

come to central region and do it in DOWA OR NTCHISI
DPP thieves. STUPID!!!
DPP thieves. STUPID!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

Arrogance of the embiciles. You should do the same when the court calls for a re-run of the elections.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

I am just thinking aloud! I wondered if this is the right time to do so especially with the case in the court of law. However, you have the right to do so. Just in case the courts nullify the 21st May Presidential election results, be ready to allow others celebrate without interference. They too will have the right to celebrate. However, this madness of taking advantage of the poor as was the case with Seod White Munthali, then think twice. It is a pity that the voiceless, ignorant Malawians are taken for a ride. It is an abuse of… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawian Citizen
Guest
Malawian Citizen

kkkkk koma

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
ASENA
Guest
ASENA

Awonetseni ana achepa amenewa kungotenga mbava zokhazokha ati mademo show them maturity mwina akapanganso mademo ena azakhala a mtendere

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
phakamani mahlambi
Guest
phakamani mahlambi

victory ya fake ballot papers???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Madala Ngwazi
Guest
Madala Ngwazi

GO TO LILONGWE.
UTM, MCP can go every city
ukaone chinameta nkhanga mpala

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
aalex
Guest
aalex

Bastards.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hara boy, Chilumba, Karonga
Guest
Hara boy, Chilumba, Karonga

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk can’t wait for the same in Lilongwe & Mzuzu!!!!!!!

Phada wanuyo muzipangara komweko ku blantyre!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kennedy
Guest
Kennedy

Dont cerebrate prematuary, things can turn around judges are nor longer under corrupt Dpp

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago