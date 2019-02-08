DPP and Depeco in electoral alliance: Daza endorses Mutharika presidential re-election

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sealed an alliance with a less fancied Democratic People’s Congress (Depeco) led by Dr Chris Daza.

Officials from both the DPP and Depeco made the announcement on Friday in Blantyre.

DPP secretary general Grasieder Jeffrey the two parties will be working together in different areas ahead of the May 21 elections.

However, Jeffrey said the two parties will field their own aspiring members of parliament and councilors but will support the presidential candidacy of President Peter Mutharika who has since picked Everton Chimulirenji, a Minister of Civic Education, as his running mate.

DPP vice president KondwaniNankhumwa said the DPP and Depeco have been talking on the possible alliance for some time now.

Chris Daza, the president of Depeco led the party delegation during the press conference.

Daza, an evangelist, is former secretary general of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), he served as Minister of Governance in Joyce Banda’s People’s Party administration.

