Mutharika refuses media interviews  after presenting nomination papers

February 8, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

President Peter Mutharika snubbed  journalists who gathered at at Chichiri International Conference Centre in Blantyre, widely known as Comesa Hall, when he refused to take questions from them as has been the case with all other presidential candidates who presented their nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Mutharika given nominaton certificate by Ansah

Mutharika picks Everton Chimulirenji as his running mate. Chimulirenji is the current Minister of Civic Education, Culture & Community Development, he is also the incumbent Ntcheu North East MP

President Peter Mutharika arrives at Comesa Hall to present his nomination papers to MEC

The journalists said they wanted to find out from Mutharika how he settled for Everton Chimulerenji as running mate amid reports that he is related to First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

After the presentation of the nomination papers, journalists from all media houses gather at one place where the MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika brings the presidential candidate to the media.

However, after Alufandika escorted the president to the “media corner”, Mutharika just said “no interviews” and proceeded to board an open vehicle.

Some journalists also said they wanted to find out from the President that he preaches peace and in the Comesa hall, he had signed a code of conduct which denounces political violence yet in the same hall during the presentation of the papers, Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) cadets manhandled a person in while t-shirt whom they accused to be UTM Party member.

All presidential candidates, including Lazarus Chakwera, Saulos Chilima, Atupele Muluzi and Joyce Banda granted interviews to the journalists.

Man D
Guest
Man D

They said you should bring running mate and not an age mate wava Peter Munthalika

11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Zodetsa
Guest
Zodetsa

Mwabetsa a Dad

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

We are watching over there. I can see there is big division in the family of DPP

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Things have clearly fallen apart for the old man and the DPP. I think he is tired and doesn’t want to win. He regrets being ill advised about sidelining Chilima and he feels cheated by the team that has been around him. Thats why he just chose a nobody as a running mate, its a F**K you to the DPP NEC.

22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

