North Malawi responds to Miss Glam and Glory initiative

The popular Miss Glam and Glory initiative was in the northern region from 1st to 3rd February in a quest to push for women empowerment and educating women on the use of safe cosmetics.

On Friday, the event took place at Karonga Museum Theatre where nine girls contested for Miss Glam and Glory Karonga 2019 in three categories namely introduction, traditional wear and dinner wear. 21 year old Temwa Ngwira was crowned Miss Glam and Glory Karonga. She is a social worker at Karonga District Council. Pilirani Mtawali emerged the First Princess while Gidifa Kumwenda was the Second Princess.

On Saturday, the show went to Mzimba Secondary School Hall where five girls were contesting for Miss Glam and Glory Mzimba. 19 year old Tamara Nahawa who is a student at Mzuzu Technical College was crowned Miss Glam and Glory Mzimba. Florence Tembo won as First Princess while her sister Wyness Tembo was the Second Princess.

Finally, the show was at Katoto Secondary School Hall in Mzuzu on Sunday where fourteen contestants battled it out for Miss Glam and Glory Mzuzu. A 23 year old Rejoice Kauseni who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Malawi Adventist University was crowned Miss Glam and Glory Mzuzu. Emily Kayira became the First Princess while Wongani Mhango was the Second Princess.

At the all the three venues the winner was given a prize of K50, 000 while the First and Second Princess got K30, 000 and K20, 000, respectively.

The climax of each of the events was a donation of sanitary packs to 50 girls at all the three venues. The packs contained soap, lotion and sanitary pads.

Speaking on behalf of Principle Village Headman Mwahimba Mwakifwamba in Karonga, Samson Banda hailed the initiative saying it will go a long way in helping girls to remain in school.

“This is a welcome development. It is especially wonderful to hear that these three girls that have won will be trained in the making of reusable sanitary pads and will in turn train their fellow girls in the villages. There are girls who stay away from school when they are experiencing their monthly periods because they cannot afford to buy pads from the shops,” explained Banda.

Country Manager for Glam Glory Cosmetics, Sachin Patil, said he was delighted with the response from people of the northern region.

“The quality of models we have got here is very good. We feel this event is growing bigger and bigger everyday. This is part of our social corporate responsibility. We will also be doing auditions in the southern region before the national event. We hope to reach out to the girl child out there in the village and help them remain in school through this project,” explained Patil.

Miss Glam and Glory Mzuzu told Nyasa Times that the competition was very stiff.

“To be honest, everybody was beautiful and everybody was shining. I am overwhelmed to be the winner. This crown has given me a voice and so I will stand and strive to empower young girls who are still in school,” said Rejoice Kauseni.

Additionally, the event is aimed at promoting fashioning and modelling. Local music artists from all the three venues were given a platform to showcase their talent as well.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :