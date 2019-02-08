Prophet Bushiri says past 4 weeks had been tough for him

Flamboyant youthful preacher Shepherd Bushiri has said the past four weeks has been hectic and tough for him but said prayer has helped him overcome everything.

Speaking on his television station in South Africa on Thursday, Bushiri who is owns Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) said his arrest along with his wife in South Africa on money laundering charges was heart breaking.

Bushiri and his wife was Wednesday released on a R100 000 (about K5 million) bail bond by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, South Africa.

The ‘Major 1’ and his wife have also been told not to leave Gauteng Province in South Africa.

“If you can remember, there were organized protests to force me to leave South Africa but I am a permanent resident. Then they were demanding that I close down the ECG in South Africa,” he said.

He said there was also a stampede at one of his worship places which killed a lot of people.

This was the first time that Bushiri has commented on his personal problems since he was released on bail on Wednesday.

Bushiri, a religious leader and renowned businessperson, has over the past few years made a name for himself and his ministry which has grown in a number of countries in Africa and beyond.

ECG communications director Ephraim Nyondo has said the church would make a formal statement on the status of the case.

