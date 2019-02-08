Malawi President Mutharika picks Everton as runningmate

February 8, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Cabinet Minister Everton Herbert Chimulirenji and Ntcheu North East legislator is likely to be Malawi’s next vice-president as ruling Democratc Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer incumbent President Peter Mutharika has picked him as his runningmate.

Mutharika with Chimulirenji

Everton Chimulirenji: Picked as Mutharika’s runningmate

Mutharika walked down the aisle of the Chichiri International Conference Centre, widely known as Comesa Hall, to present presidential nomination papers alongside Chimulirenji as a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pair.

During the Cabinet reshuffle in November 2018, President Mutharika promoted Chimulirenji to  Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development from Deputy Minister of Defence.

Mutharika described his running mate as “highly educated, loyal and mature.”

“He understands the difference between the role of vice president and deputy president.

He understands also that there can only be one president at any given time that a vice president will never be a co-president,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said Chimulirenji has been a DPP through and through.

“I believe he will be a great vice president and will help me to run the government for the next five years,” he added.

Five years ago, Mutharika picked Saulos Klaus Chilima from he private sector where he was CEO of Airtel Malawi as his running mate who eventually became his deputy.

However, there was a breakdown of relationship and Chilima  – also from Ntcheu – dumped DPP and is in the May 21 2019 presidential race on the banner of UTM Party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
kwagwanjiGraceTsori El GabhoKachalaKacahala Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
kwagwanji
Guest
kwagwanji

koma a zimayi muli mphavu manyumba, zoona mupaka APM kusakha running mate chifukwa first lady wasakha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
Grace
Guest
Grace

Long live chilima

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
Tsori El Gabho
Guest
Tsori El Gabho

Bola akanatenga man city

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Kachala
Guest
Kachala

Boma iloooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Kacahala
Guest
Kacahala

Boma ilooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
Grace Mwenda
Guest
Grace Mwenda

Ambuye akuyimenyera nkhondo MCP

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

Tensions must be high in DPP ooo my foot!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Aka
Guest
Aka

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooomdala nzake abale, mwapha chipani! End of Lhomwelisation! Petticoat government, so the wife has moved power from the Southern Region!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
Chemjambe
Guest
Chemjambe

Ma running mate avuta pa Malawi kkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Katong'ongo
Guest
Katong'ongo

Paja Everton yakwapulidwa ndi Man City

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes