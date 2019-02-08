Chaponda says early child education vital: Submits papers to run for DPP in Mulanje South West

Former Cabinet minister George Chaponda has said the country needs to enormously focus on improving education standards in the country arguing the discipline is one of the central pillars for the country’s economic growth.

Chaponda said Thursday when he submitted his nomination papers for Mulanje Central Constituency for which he has been legislator since 2009.

“Education, especially early child education is vital for this country. We need to invest more in the education of our young people if this country is to move forward,” said Chaponda, who was cheered by hundreds of supporters.

He added: “And for this, I have been passionate about. For example, in this constituency our children enjoy better education through reduced teacher-student ratio of the recommended 60:1.”

Talking about his constituency, Chaponda said his experience showed that apart from education the other pillars were health and security.

“It is my intention to mobilize for additional secondary schools, so that our boys and girls can obtain skills that would assist them in various trades. In the next five years I will also focus on the construction of more police units and health centres,” said Chaponda.

According to Chaponda, democracy is best if practiced with sober minds.

“We should desist from violence and hate talk as we journey towards elections,” he said.

He touted the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government as development conscious and urged his constituents to renew its mandate for continued economic transformation.

Chaponda, a retired international diplomat, fell out of public favour following his implication in maize-gate—a maize purchase deal from neighbouring Zambia where billions of taxpayers money are said to have been swindled in dubious circumstances.

Chaponda, who was the minister responsible at the time, insists his implication was mere political smear to pull him down saying his haters wanted so since he was fast rising the political ladder.

Courts acquitted him of any wrong doing after eleven months of hearings.

