Kau-Kau Tigers officially part ways with Bakhresa Grain Milling

Tigers Football Club on Friday officials announced that it has parted ways with their sponsors Bakhresa Malawi Limited.

Tigers FC Technical Director Reuben ‘Abambo’ Alufandika confirmed the development.

Nyasa Times understands that the Kanjedza outfit only got K1 Million out of K8 Million Bakhresa promised to offer them in the 2018 soccer season.

“I can confirm that at the mean time the team doesn’t have a sponsor but we are optimistic that well-wishers will come forward and assist us since it is a team that is loved by many and operates by the grace of God,”said Alufandika.

“From now onwards, we will now be called Mighty Tigers” added Alufandika.

The flamboyant ‘Kau-Kau’ Technical Director also revealed that the team officials will meet on 18th February where they will brainstorm the next move.

Bakhresa Human Resource and Compliance Manager Richard Tchereko told a local press that they terminated the deal with Tigers FC.

“Bakhresa Malawi Limited amicably terminated the football sponsorship support which we had with Azam Tigers FC last year,” he told The Nation.

According to Tigers Chairman Sydney Chikoti, Bakhresa was supposed to be paying the club K1 million monthly per their agreement but only fulfilled that in the first month of the season.

“Our efforts to get more funding did not materialize. It was the worst season because we had to adjust a lot financially to remain competitive,” he said.

He said they asked Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to intervene in their case, but it did not yield anything.

“Bakhresa officials were not cooperative when we asked them for a meeting to resolve the matter,” said Chikoti.

But Chikoti threatened to seek legal redress on the matter.

“If they were not happy that we are carrying their brand on our jerseys then they should have stopped us. But they didn’t which means they were happy with that arrangement.

“We feel we have been duped and we need a legal solution so that we can be paid the money,” he said.

Sulom General Secretary (GS) Williams Banda confirmed that Tigers lodged the sponsorship complaint with the league runners.

The Super League governing body then engaged Bakhresa at some point who promised they would look at their financial position and map the way forward.

Meanwhile, Tigers Technical Director has downplayed reports that former Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Elia Kananji will be in-charge of the team in 2019.

“I only tell Malawians the truth, with Kananji we only agreed that he be with us in our last six 2018 games and if he is coming again, we need to sit down and discuss again” said Alufandika who promised to unveil the new coach on the meeting day.

