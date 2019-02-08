NASAF calls for ‘spirit of Malawianism’: Malingamoyo picks female running-mate Ethel  Makoko

National Salvation Front (Nasaf) May 21 tripartite polls torchbearer, Loudon Malingamoyo Phiri, Friday presented his presidential nomination papers with a strong rebuke for politics of chaos, saying they only contribute to the stagnation of the country’s headway progress.

Phiri, who described himself as a fine economist, said Nasaf believes in togetherness and repeatedly—in his brief speech—called on the citizenry to uphold unity, peace and tranquility.

“When people of a country are united, there is nothing that is going to be impossible,” said Phiri, adding: “As Nasaf we strongly believe in working together for the common good.”

The presidential candidate said because of lack of unity, the country has been “deeply divided.”

He said: “At Nasaf we want to promote one nation with one God. We don’t want to accept the politics of fighting because they only lead to chaos. At Nasaf we are determined to institute a spirit of Malawianism in this country.”

According to Phiri, everybody in the country—especially politicians—should focus on dealing with the real challenges not fighting or back-biting.

“Our real enemies are the challenges we are facing,” he said.

He said once Nasaf takes over government in May, they will move away from tax leaning policies to production.

“It is more production that will save this country. And Nasaf will do just that,” he said.

Introducing his running mate, Ethel Vivian Makoko, Phiri said she was a down-to-earth personality with a sense of passion to develop Malawi.

He said Makoko is executive director of Wells of Joy, a non-governmental organisation which focuses on uplifting the lives of the disadvantaged and the vulnerable.

Makoko is also a serving pastor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :