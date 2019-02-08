FA Malawi launches K20m Rough Diamond Tournament

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is this weekend expected to launch the inaugural Rough Diamond Tournament.

The tournament will feature four select teams comprised of best players in the four leagues namely Simama Northern Region Football League, Chipiku Central Region Football League, Chitetezo Mbawula Southern Region Football League and First Capital Bank Under 20 League.

The tournament is scheduled for this weekend [Saturday and Sunday] and will be staged at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the Capital Lilongwe.

The tournament is aimed at polishing and exposing raw talent.

FAM has however invited all super league club administrators and coaches to patronize the games as they promise to showcase great football talent.

The tournament will be played on a round of robin basis.

According to FAM’S Limbani Matola, the tournament will help in reducing tension amongst Super League teams who always fight for recycled super league players.

Meanwhile, former Master Security Services Football Club Team Manager who is vying for a top post at Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has donated a complete set of uniform to Central Region select ahead of the tournament.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Central Region Fotball Association Chairperson Austin Ajawa thanked Selemani for the timely donation.

Ajawa said the kind gesture shown by Selemani will help in motivating CR Select side ahead of the tournament.

“We thank Mr. Selemani for the donation and this is a big motivation for our boys. We are the hosts and the teams that are coming should prepare well as there will be fireworks” warned Ajawa.

