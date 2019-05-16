DPP and MCP supporters clash in Nsanje: Violence sparks fears ahead of Malawi elections

A battalion of youths believed to be Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets on Wednesday sprung on some Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters leaving two wounded ahead of next week’s Tripartite Elections.

The DPP cadets are said to have been lurking in waiting for MCP supporters while armed with stones and sticks, an eye witness, Ishmael Ndomondo, told Nyasa Times.

“The MCP supporters were attacked at Kachere along the main road to Nsanje as the DPP cadets threw stones at them,” said Ndomondo.

According to Ndomondo, the MCP supporters were on their way to whistle stop tours organised by the party’s deputy president, Sidik Mia.

The wounded, Nyasa Times learnt, are Ganizani Malekeza from Chikunkhu Village and Mercy Mpomba from Kachere Village, both from Senior Chief Tengani in the district.

Political related violence perpetrated by DPP cadets has been a regular occurence in Nsanje, and especially in Nsanje Central Constituency.

A published study on electoral conflict and violence in the country has explicitly mentioned DPP as the perpetrator of electoral violence.

The report, which was undertaken by Henry Chingaipe, Horace Chingaipe and Joseph Thombozi, and commissioned by Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) with funding from Misereor, said violence was on the increase because DPP was orchestrating the acts.

The researchers note in the report that there is “a high sense of impunity” among youth cadets, especially those from the governing parties which puts them “above the law”.

But DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the study findings are untrue and a misrepresentation of the situation on the ground.

Dausi said DPP have been stoned before, but the media did not carry that story.

But governance commentator Rafiq Hajat said the DPP was living in denial by denying its alleged involvement in violence.

Mzuzu-based political commentator Emily Mkamanga said despite the DPP dismissing the findings, the reality on the ground is that the party in power is orchestrating violence.

