Bande irked by ‘fake letter’ purporting his Blantyre City East race withdrawal

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City East constituency, John Bande, has described as “sad” a “fake letter” circulating on social media that he has withdrawn his candidature as MP for the constituency in next week’s Tripartite Elections.

The letter, which Nyasa Times has seen and purportedly signed by Bande, communicates that the latter has withdrawn from the race on health grounds.

Reads the letter in part: “I would like to withdraw from contesting as an independent Member of Parliament in Blantyre City East with immediate effect due to my illness, am currently receiving treatment in India and unable to campaign due to my situation.”

According to the letter, Banda has endorsed a DPP candidate, Alex Chimwala, as the most appropriate candidate.

“With this I encourage people of Blantyre City East to vote wisely and I endorse my friend Alex Chimwala as a right candidate,” reads the letter.

While Chimwala could not be reached for comment, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) media and public relations manager, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, referred Nyasa Times to Bande.

And, speaking to Nyasa Times on Thursday, Bande said he believed it was Chimwala who was behind the letter.

The former industry and trade minister described Chimwala as “childish” in his politicking.

“Instead of concentrating on issues, he is busy faking letters about my health. I am in perfect condition and I am contesting,” said Bande.

He added: “I remember at some point telling a friend of mine months ago that I had gone for a medical check-up in South Africa. I think that friend told him [Chimwala], and the next thing I heard was Chimwala telling people I had withdrawn on medical grounds.”

Nevertheless, Bande said he remained unmoved by Chimwala’s “cheap” propaganda, saying he was certain of reclaiming the seat.

“He [Chimwala] knows I am popular; and, that is because of what I did in the constituency during my term as parliamentarian then. It is actually on invitation that I am contesting this time around,” said Bande.

Bande said, among others, he would continue with ensuring quality health, education and road infrastructure in the constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :