MCP youth ransack DPP Nsanje Lalanje office: DPP cadets attack Mia’s residence

Political violence has reared its ugly face in the Lower Shire in the run up to the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters clashing with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaving several people injured and property destroyed.

In Nsanje on Thursday the MCP youths led by Bilal Karim and Smart Kamangila went on rampage and destroyed DPPs constituency office built by Friends of Gladys Ganda at Sorgin.

It is alleged that the boys were being sponsored by former Malawi ambassador to Kuwait and UAE , Yunus Karim who is father to former Chikwawa south member of parliament Illyas Karim and in-law to MCP Vice President Sidik Mia.

Elsewhere, in Chikwawa, the area of Senior Chief Ngabu, candidate for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency, Ben Khuleya, was beaten up after a clash erupted between DPP and MCP.

Khuleya said DPP youth supporters were preparing a venue for the presidential whistle stop rally when the MCP youth stormed and started beating them up.

MCP Regional Chairperson for the South, Peter Simbi said the DPP provoked their party and accused the ruling party of sponsoring violence.

He said DPP cadets stormed Mia’s residence and destroyed cars and damaged property.

Earlier in the day the MCP and DPP supporters clashed on where to plant their repsective party flags and several people were injured in the skirmishes.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Foster Benjamin confirmed that some political violence indeed occurred at Ngabu but declined to give further details.

President Peter Mutharika had a number of engagements in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

