Mutharika says Nsanje Port project on course, ready in 2 years

President Peter Mutharika has said the Nsanje Inland Port – one of the flagship projects in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 2014 manifesto—will become functional in the next two years.

Mutharika said on Thursday in Nsanje during after the ground breaking ceremony of Nsanje–Marka Road.

President Mutharika said that he will fulfill his late brother Bingu Wa Mutharika’s vision by making sure that the inland port, which has already cost the taxpayer billions of kwacha, is completed.

“Every community deserves better developments such as good roads. Let me also say that regardless of how long it will take, Nsanje inland port will be realized. There were some technical challenges but I promise that in the next two years, the dream will be realized. It was a vision of my brother and it will remain my vision too,” said Mutharika attracting ululation and great applause.