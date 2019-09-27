DPP cadet ‘Ntopwa One’ master minder in Mayaya attack: MP Chimwendo dares govt to arrest

Protesters during the botched Wednesday anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations in Blantyre are pointing fingers at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chief cadet Isaac Jomo Osman as the master minder of the attack on renowned rights activist Billy Mayaya.

Some of the protesters who were on the Highway road outside Trade Fair grounds in Blantyre said Jomo, popularly known as Ntopwa One, came out of the Trade Fair premises with other senior cadets.

“They were directing the cadets whom to attack. It was Jomo Osman who personally attacked Mayaya,” said one protester who asked not to be named.

Some ruling DPP cadets have taken up in various social media platforms to commend Jomo Osman for the job well done.

Mayaya is currently in hospital receiving treatment for wounds he sustained after he was hacked by the DPP cadets during the peace protest match.

In Parliament, Nkhata Bay South legislator Ken Zikhale Ng’oma (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) said the culprits of the recent violence included DPP cadets.

He said: “They were clad in DPP T-shirts written Kondwani Nankhumwa, why is it that no one has been arrested? We expect the Minister of Agriculture to apologise for this.”

Dowa East lawmaker Richard Chimwendo Banda (MCP) dares government to arrest the culprits who are DPP cadets.

“Go and arrest them,” charged Chimwendo Banda.

He warned government that if they were not going to arrest the cadets, it will recipe for more trouble.

“There is need for the minister to condemn their own cadets. Can you arrest those who beat Billy Mayaya yesterday, the video is all over and there is nothing that has been done,” he said.

In some videos circulating on social media, led by Jomo Osman, the DPP cadets were singing their war-cry in Malawi’s lingua franca, Chichewa: “Olimbana ndi Adad awona Nyekhwe! (“Those opposing President Peter Mutharika we will deal with them!”)

