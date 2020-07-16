DPP Cadets abuse Malawi government facilities in sinister meetings

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets encrypted into numerous parastatals as gratitude for their loyalty to the ousted government took the word daring to a new level when they hosted a sinister meeting using government facilities in Blantyre.

Nyasa Times can reveal that a meeting was held on Independence day 6 July 2020 at Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) offices in Blantyre convened by well known DPP stogie Bob Chimkango who is MHC Company Secretary.

Chimkango also testified on behalf of former president Peter Mutharika in the presidential nullification case.

The agenda of the meeting, held on 6 July was to strategise on how to execute a media smear campaign to undermine and defame the current leadership, and also draw plans on how to revive the party for the 2025 elections.

Chimkango, a political appointee to the post of Company Secretary at MHC organised the MHC boardroom for the meeting.

Amongst the DPP cadets that attended the meeting include Pato Poya from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) , Greyson Chapita from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Gift Kaipa from Airport Developments Limited (ADL), Harold Msusa from and Barnet Meke from Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) among several others.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Collins Magalasi provided funds for the the meeting in terms of allowances, fuel and food.

Magalasi was at one time before moving to MERA an Executive Assistant to former President Mutharika.

The meeting started from 10 am 3 pm drew plans for propaganda to counter any revelations of corruption DPP officials could encounter.

Exactly two days after the meeting, DPP politicians, in response to the strategists recommendations started holding grassroots meetings in a campaign to revive the party.

“The 6 July meeting emphasised on the importance of sticking together if they are to survive what they believe is political persecution.”

“The meeting also recommended nationwide protests in the event that Mutharika is arrested for any reason,” said a source close to the meeting.

Chimkango, who masquarades as His Eminence Bob Khalifa on Facebook, is the administrator of My Malawi My views and other DPP friendly pages on social media.

Despite holding an office he never underwent interviews for, he was reportedly feared by employees at MHC because of his political influences.

We can reveal that Chimkango has several skeletons in his closet as regards corruption and he is reportedly hiding several cars bought with proceeds of corrupt deals at his residence in Michiru.

Meanwhile political analysts have warned the Tonse Alliance government of keeping the DPP cadets in positions especially in parastatal organisations.

“Government should get rid if these DPP cadets especially in parastatal organizations. It is not witch hunting, they came in without any interviews, they were politically appointed and they can be removed just the same way they came in. If they leave them there, they will regroup and sabotage this government just like they did during Joyce Banda’s administration,” he warned.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!