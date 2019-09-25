DPP cadres take up streets in Blantyre:  Protected by Malawi police

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres have taken up the major Kamuzu Highway in Blantyre after the police forcibly cleared Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) protesters.

The DPP cadres, clad in party regalia, are well protected by the Malawi police just hours after the HRDC sanctioned anti-Jane Ansah protesters were dispersed by the DPP cadets and the police.

It is not known where the DPP cadres are marching to although reports say they will remain in the streets until the HRDC gives up on its decision to march to Mount Soche Hotel.

Macdonald Sembereka, one of the HRDC officials could not say whether they have called off the protests following their clash with the police and the DPP cadets.

“We are just monitoring the situation. When there is calm, we might go ahead with the protests,” said Sembereka.

UTM vice president Michael Usi was among the protesters who sought refuge at the military camp near Kamuzu Stadium.

HRDC wanted to petition Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Commissions Forum (ECF) delegates meeting in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :