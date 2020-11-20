DPP candidate Kachikho pulls out of  Phalombe by-election: UTM faces MCP and 2 independents

November 20, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for Phalombe north has pulled out of the race.

Kachikho: Sacked

But Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has not given reasons why Anna Kachikho has withdrawn from the race.

Kachale, speaking at a new conference in Lilongwe, also said Patrick Million, an independent candidate for the same constituency has also made withdrawn from the parliamentary race.

He said their nomination fees have been forfeited and constituents will be notified of the withdrawal.

Kachale , a High Court judge reminded all electoral stakeholders, political parties

and the electorate that it is an offence to force, induce or influence a candidate to withdraw from an election.

He said: “Section 46 (5) of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act says that a withdrawal of a candidate must be voluntary and must be under oath sworn by the candidate before a commissioner for oaths. As we go into these by-elections let everyone be aware of these provisions and avoid contravening them.”

The contest will be  between two independent candidates  Mavuto Bokosi,  Ms Promise Salima as well as  UTM Party candidate Justin Samuel Mokowa and  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate  Esther Wadi Kazembe .

The head of the electoral body has also announced that by-elections in three other remaining  constituencies will be on December 15, 2020.

According to Kachale, Mangochi west Constituency has 27, 190 registered voters while Mangochi North East has 31, 501 registered voters and Phalombe North has 28, 670 registered.

He says, only those who registered in the last year’s election will be allowed to vote as per the court ruling.

Kachale has also called on political parties and voters to observe Covid19 measures during the polling day.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Court gives suspended sentence to AIP dubious dealer

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate has given a suspended sentence to man who was buying the affordable subsidized farm input...

Close