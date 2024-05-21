DPP Chamkakala facing Malawians, through Parliament, today to explain cases he discontinued

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala will this morning face the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament to provide reasons for the discontinuance of a number of court cases.

Chairperson of Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament Peter Dimba has told Nyasatimes that Chamkakala will appear before the committee in exercise of his powers in accordance with Section 101 (2) of the Constitution

Under the law, the DPP has powers to discontinue any criminal proceedings at any stage before judgement and is required to give reasons to the committee within 10 days for purposes of accountability.

The DPP will be expected to account for the recently discontinued case involving Vice President Saulos Chilima.

He will also account for the case of state versus three directors of Paramount Holdings Limited that were answering three charges related to government procurement deals.

Further to that, Chamkakala will have to explain to the legal affairs committee on Luthando Holdings case that was also discontinued and the company queried the justification for the discontinuation of case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!