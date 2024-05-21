DPP Chamkakala facing Malawians, through Parliament, today to explain cases he discontinued

May 21, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala will this morning face the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament to provide reasons for the discontinuance of a number of court cases.

New Malawi Director of Public Prosecution, Masauko Edwin Chamkakala

Chairperson of Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament Peter Dimba has told Nyasatimes that Chamkakala will appear before the committee in exercise of his powers in accordance with Section 101 (2) of the Constitution

Under the law, the DPP has powers to discontinue any criminal proceedings at any stage before judgement and is required to give reasons to the committee within 10 days for purposes of accountability.

The DPP will be expected to account for the recently discontinued case involving Vice President Saulos Chilima.

He will also account for the case of state versus three directors of Paramount Holdings Limited that were answering three charges related to government procurement deals.

Further to that, Chamkakala will have to explain to the legal affairs committee on Luthando Holdings case that was also discontinued and the company queried the justification for the discontinuation of case.

 

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera hails Iceland for prioritizing Malawi in its foreign development policies

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has saluted the Government of Iceland for giving Malawi top priority in its foreign...

Close