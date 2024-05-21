Maneb tightens security as 262 216 learners set for PSLCE exam this Wednesday

Officials from Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) say all is set for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) which starts this Wednesday, saying all tough security measures are in place.

Maneb spokesperson Angella Kashitigu has said preparations for this year’s PSLCE examination have been finalised.

Kashitigu said 262,216 learners are expected to sit for PSLCE exams in the country.

“The Board has accredited all names of learners who are expected to sit for the national examinations as teachers and parents verified all the details about their pupils”, said Kashitugu.

She further said MANEB, together with Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) have tightened security in readiness for the exams.

“We have experienced a number of cheating cases in the past years so this time, the security is highly tightened in all centers because we want to ensure credible examination, “ Kashitigu said.

In his remarks, a Standard 8 leaner at Kawale L.E.A, Hassan Hussein said he is ready for the exams and hopes to pass with good grades.

“As learners, we have prepared ourselves to write the exams as we know that they only come once a year, all we want is to do well”, he said.

Meanwhile, MANEB has temporarily suspended all its services from May 20 to July 19, to pave way for students writing PSLCE, Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!