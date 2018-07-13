DPP concedes 2019 Malawi elections campaign will be tough

July 13, 2018

The National Organizing Secretary for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Chimwemwe Chipungu has admitted that the campaign for the forthcoming Tripartite Elections will be tough.

Chipungu: It will be tough

Chipungu said as everyone was aware of the current political situation in the country, there was need for the party to brace for a tough campaign period ahead of the elections to successfully win the election.

He was speaking at a rally conducted in Traditional Authority Sawali in Balaka North Constituency where the party was unveiling and asked constituents to vote for a DPP candidate, Francis Mangadzuwa on Thursday.

“We want to build the party from the grassroots that is why we are here. We want to meet the people and encourage them to register when registration starts,” Chipungu said. “As a team we are prepared for any eventualities that will come in our way so that we win the 2019 election.”

On his part, DPP National Campaign Director, Everton Chimulirenji said the party is geared for a landslide victory in the May 21, 2019 elections, saying the party machinery would travel across the country to attract more supporters to the party.

“We want to sensitize the people on what the President has done and also appeal to the people to vote for DPP during the 2019 elections,” Chimulirenji said.

Speaking earlier, DPP shadow Member of Parliament for the area, Francis Mangadzuwa said he was prepared to stand as a Member of Parliament for the area.

“We will strive to conduct as many meetings as possible so that more people come and join the party,” said Mangadzuwa. “We want to make the party strong here in Balaka.”

Yahya Yahya Jammeh
Guest
Yahya Yahya Jammeh

Sensitizing the people on what the President has done. This will include stealing public money and forcing city councils to make financial donations towards the Blue Night. That will be great DPP.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

Heheheheheee if this is Mangadzuwa that i know, then DPP has got a hill to climb.He cannot win i tell you. pezani wina if anything.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

That's great for democracy and obviously for the ordinary people who would expect more from this that they have elected in office; to deliver for the 5 years they're in office and not just before the elections.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
DPD A & DPD B
Guest
DPD A & DPD B

Don't think of winning DPP. Malawians are pheeeee.waiting to judge u

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GIRIMOTI
Guest
GIRIMOTI

MWAYAMBA KNJYENJYEMEEERAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Zoona
Guest
Zoona

Kodi ndiye kuti ma primaries mudachita kale?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Zoona
Guest
Zoona

Shaaaa……mukuti Mangadzuwa? Yemwe ali District Governor yu? Koma yaaaaa……….

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Malawiana
Guest
Malawiana

Ndiye landslide amuchokera pati?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

The best way to campaign is to sell out your manifesto to the who will be the voters rather than sending your cadets to harass people.Those politics of intimidation are long gone nowadays it's all about how to convince the voters and your next plan of developing the country

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
James
Guest
James

Sensitizing people on what the present has done? Thought people have eyes to see for themselves. Tatani kodi a Malawi?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

