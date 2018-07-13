DPP concedes 2019 Malawi elections campaign will be tough

The National Organizing Secretary for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Chimwemwe Chipungu has admitted that the campaign for the forthcoming Tripartite Elections will be tough.

Chipungu said as everyone was aware of the current political situation in the country, there was need for the party to brace for a tough campaign period ahead of the elections to successfully win the election.

He was speaking at a rally conducted in Traditional Authority Sawali in Balaka North Constituency where the party was unveiling and asked constituents to vote for a DPP candidate, Francis Mangadzuwa on Thursday.

“We want to build the party from the grassroots that is why we are here. We want to meet the people and encourage them to register when registration starts,” Chipungu said. “As a team we are prepared for any eventualities that will come in our way so that we win the 2019 election.”

On his part, DPP National Campaign Director, Everton Chimulirenji said the party is geared for a landslide victory in the May 21, 2019 elections, saying the party machinery would travel across the country to attract more supporters to the party.

“We want to sensitize the people on what the President has done and also appeal to the people to vote for DPP during the 2019 elections,” Chimulirenji said.

Speaking earlier, DPP shadow Member of Parliament for the area, Francis Mangadzuwa said he was prepared to stand as a Member of Parliament for the area.

“We will strive to conduct as many meetings as possible so that more people come and join the party,” said Mangadzuwa. “We want to make the party strong here in Balaka.”

