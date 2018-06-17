DPP convention July 1 to 3, Dausi named chairperson: Mutharika will go unopposed

The much awaited Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention has been set for July 1 to 3 this year at Comesa Hall in Blantyre and all positions excepty that of the presidency are up for grabs.

In a media statement dated June 17, 2018 and made available to Nyasa Times, DPP secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey Wa Jeffrey said the National Governing Council meeting held on Sunday in Lilongwe “unanimously” agreed and resolved that the convention be held from July 1 to 3.

Jeffrey disclosed that the chairperson of the convention is Minister of Information, Communications and ICT, Nicholous Dausi.

In an interview, Jeffrey said : “Yes I confirm to have issued the statement, but all administrative and logistical arrangements will be announced by the convention committee.”

Meanwhile, President Mutharika will go unopposed at the party’s convention and represent the party in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika’s candidacy had faced challenge when former first lady Callista Mutharika threw her weight behind Vice-President Saulos Chilima to lead the governing party during the 2019 Tripartite Elections. She stated that Mutharika, her in-law, was aging.

But on June 6 this year at a news conference, Chilima contrary to expectations of those urging him to challenge Mutharika, announced that he will leave the DPP.

Chilima—who remains Vice-President until the end of his term next May— defended his decision not to contest at the convention, insisting that he is not afraid but implying that he does not belong in the DPP and does not want to be perceived to be fighting the party’s “own founders and owners.”

“I have decided not to contest on the DPP ticket for any position at the forthcoming party’s convention, let alone challenge the party’s presidency. I wish all delegates to the convention the best of luck and God’s blessings,” he said.

In his statement, Chilima described the country as riddled with corruption, nepotism and cronyism, but fell short of mentioning names of those responsible for the wrongdoing.

The set convention will be the third this year after that of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) which were marred by conflicts. The United Democratic Party (UDF) will hold its elective conference on August 1 2018 at Comesa Hall and the People’s Party (PP) are yet to announce dates for their convention.

