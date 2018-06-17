Catholic priest in Karonga cautions against hate-speeches during campaign period

Curate for Karonga diocese’s St Joseph the Worker cathedral parish in Karonga on Sunday warned parishioners to be “sober” enough and not let politics divide them as Christians during campaign time.

Malawi is expected to hold Tripartite elections in ten month’s time.

The curate, Father Mathews Simwela, told the faithful at Lwasho outstation in Karonga that love of neighbour in the Church should not be compromised because of politics.

“I know some of you are campaign directors and contesters but be mindful of your Christianity,” said Simwela.

He added: “If you have nothing to say to the electorate it is better to simply tell them that ‘vote for me.'”

Simwela, who presided over the sacrament of baptism at the outstation, asked parents to be exemplary in raising their children.

He said it is imperative to help in mentoring the children for the good of the Church and the country.

“You have a role to play as parents for these children. We are talking of moral decadence and so many issues amongst children because parents have forgotten their roles,” said Simwela.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :