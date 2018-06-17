Moyale struggle to beat rookies TN Stars 4-3: Malawi TNM Super League

TNM Super League new comers, TN Stars, made soccer lovers enjoy their classic play of football on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium despite losing 3-4 to the home side Moyale Barracks.

The home side were quick to stamp their authority as their marksman, Gastin Simkonda, registered his name on the score sheet just five minutes into the game.

However, the youthful hard working TN Stars, settled down into the game and started passing the ball around as they built confident attacks from their own half.

The soldiers were at the receiving end until the 41st minute when Laurent Banda broke through on the right flank and with his clever footwork, eliminated three challengers with marvellous dribbling skills, before tossing the ball inside the penalty area where China Chirwa connected with a bicycle kick into Juma Chikwenga’s net to level the scores.

Five minutes later, Junior Maluwata beat Moyale’s Boyboy Chima at the back and the advancing goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga had no answers to Maluwata’s dummy as he pushed the piece of leather into the soldiers’ net. 2-1 in favour of the visitors at recess.

Four minutes into the second half, Gastin Simkonda had his shot against the upright and ChrispinFukizi did well to force the rebound into the visitors’ net. 2-2.

Simkonda claimed his brace a minute later in the 50th minute for the soldiers to take the game to 3-2.

Gastin Simkonda’s brilliant corner kick from the left in the 66th minute found overlapping defender Lovemore Jere who made sure his powerful header hit the visitors’ net via the 90degrees angle. 4-2 to the soldiers.

But substitute Tizgobere Kumwenda for TN Stars, who came onto the field of play 69 minutes into the game, orchestrated a fantastic move from the middle of the park that allowedoverlapping defender Stain Davie to connect the ball with his head into the soldiers’ net in the 70th minute.

Sensing the visitors were attacking fiercely, the soldiers resorted to faking so many injuries in order to run down the clock. They won 4-3 after 90 minutes plus five added minutes.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Moyale Barracks Coach, Charles Kamanga, said TN Stars were a tough side but was happy to get an early goal and win the game.

˝I thank God for our victory today. You saw how tough TN Stars were but I instilled confidence in my boys during pep talk. I’m happy we have bagged 3 points, ˝ said Kamanga.

TN Stars mentor, Meke Mwase, had no kind words for referee Newton Nyirenda.

˝The result today is not a true reflection of what TN Stars is capable doing. Today’s officiation was very very poor but we know we are playing very good football and we are not relegation material,’’ added Mwase.

