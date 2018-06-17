Malawi corporate world pursuaded to embrace Airtel Money

Airtel has tipped companies and organisations in the country to embrace the mobile money service offered by the giant mobile network firm, assuring both potential and existing clients that the company has the capacity to provide effective financial solutions.

Head of Airtel Money at Airtel Malawi Chris Sukasuka gave the tip this week during a corporate dinner the company hosted for its clients and potential customers at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Sukasuka observed that most people associate Airtel Money money with sending cash from one person to another and other usual services like airtime top up, bill payments… yet there are a lot more financial solutions that the service provides.

“Many people have only been associating Airtel Money with sending money from one person to another but there are a lot of financial solutions provided by the service. Tonight we engaged members from the corporate world and other organizations to share with them the many benefits of Airtel Money.

“One of the services we were trying to introduce to them is the Airtel Money Bulk Payment, which is a revolutionary multiple payments’ solution that enables corporate organizations or clients to send money in the form of Airtel Money value to multiple recipients. Many other organizations are already using the service to pay for employees’ salaries, allowances and other payments,” said Sukasuka.

The Airtel Money head also tipped companies on the cash collection service, which enables clients to instantly deposit their cash collections from the source into an Airtel Money account and straight into their bank accounts- hence reducing the risk of moving with large amounts of money and limiting costs for hiring security agents to ferry the money to the bank on daily basis.

Managing director Charles Kamoto hailed members from the corporate organizations for gracing the occasion and for the support they have rendered to the company since the launch of the mobile money service in 2011.

With a population and network coverage of over 80 percent and the presence of 28,000 outlets or agents throughout the country, Kamoto assured the clients that the company had the capacity to provide efficient and effective financial solutions

