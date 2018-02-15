DPP cools Msaka running mate talk:  Mutharika yet to pick his choice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reacted to a Nyasa Times story which reported that hired Minister of Education Science and Technology Bright Msaka is being tipped to the presidential running mate in the upcoming 2019 tripartite elections, saying the party was yet to pick a running mate for its presidential candidate.

Nyasa Times sources in DPP said the Msaka is being eyed by President Peter Mutharika because of his legal profession as “an ethical man” and that he a few politicians in DPP who has “clean record”.

But DPP spokesma Francis Kasaila has said the party constitution is very clear that the presidential torch bearer of the party has their own choices on the running mate.

“The DPP Constitution is quite different from all other political parties. After the convention, the elected presidential candidate now decides who should be the running mate he or she is comfortable with.

“This choice of a running mate is the prerogative of our presidential candidate; just prior to presenting papers to the electoral commission he or she will decide the running mate, therefore, whatever you hear now is false” Kasaila told official news agency Mana.

He said DPP will hold an elective convention where Mutharika will be endorsed as its torch bearer after he has expressed interest on the presidential candidacy in 2019.

Kasaila said Mutharika has performed “extremely excellent” during his leadership to get the nod for a second and final term.

The DPP spokesperson said Mutharika said his party is not under pressure to go for a convention because the incumbent office bearer’s five year tenure of office are still valid.

He then called upon party followers and those joining now to remain united and work hard in respective positions for DPP to come out victorious in 2019 tripartite elections.

“Time for pulling each other is gone. Divided we fall and united we stand; let’s work hard regardless of having a position in the party or not.

“One cannot only work hard because you hold a position in the party, there are so many ways at all levels of the party structure where members can serve the DPP other than serving at the central office,” he advised.

Kasaila further said DPP is not scared because of the loss during the recent by-elections, saying the by-election results cannot be a true reflection of the outcome in 2019.

He added that the by elections postmortem gave the ruling party areas to improve on, saying that has made DPP stronger than before.

