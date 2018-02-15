Author to give out copies of ‘political history of Malawi’ to college students for free

A Malawian author who is also a researcher has said he wants to give out his book, ‘Political History of Malawi’ for free in Malawian colleges and universities.

Frank Chibowa, a graduate from Mzuzu University, said he wants to inspire.

His book has sold more than a thousand copies in two months, according to Gertrude Nyirongo, public relations manager for Phoenix Media—the publishers.

A book is expensive in Malawi. A book costs more than a loaf of bread. About two American dollars for a book.

But Nyirongo said the book is supposed to be read by all, hence the initiative.

“We need to reach out. At the end of the day, we want to tell. But we think it’s important to share,” said Nyirongo.

Nyirongo added that for those that want the book, it can be accessed at a price of K2 500.

The book chronicles Malawi’s political history since the 1800s. It was edited by, among others, renowned historian Professor Kings Phiri.

