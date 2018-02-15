Malawi songstress Angie turns to gospel

Angella Tivalenji, who in 2016 was nominated as best up-and-coming artist in Urban Music Party (UMP) awards, has turned to gospel.

She joins a flurry of artists who have turned from secular to gospel in the country the most popular being Gwamba and Onesmus Muzik—currently with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering.

Angie, through his manager Mwai Grasper Kumwenda, said she would be releasing two songs next week.

Kumwenda said the songs are Ndiza—produced by Janta—and Ali Mwaine— by Chance.

In Ndiza, the persona talks about total submission to God, calling on Him to lift him up. And, in Ali Mwaine, the persona exalts God saying the one that is him—meaning God—is greater than anything imaginable in the world.

In an interview, Angie told Nyasa Times that her aim is to reach out to people with the word of God through music.

“I want to minister through music,” said Angie, who is next week graduating with a Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery degree.

The songs will be made available on various online music portals in the country, including Malawi-music-com, according to Kumwenda.

