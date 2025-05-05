DPP Declares All-Out War on Rogue Independents: “You Are Finished With Us!”

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has come out swinging—furious, unrelenting, and with a vengeance—warning all would-be traitors within its ranks: Stand as an independent candidate, and you are dead to us.

In a thunderous statement released yesterday, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito left no room for ambiguity. Citing Article 24 (2)(u) of the party’s constitution, Mukhito made it clear that any member who dares to contest the upcoming general elections outside the official party framework will be instantly and permanently excommunicated.

“This is not a negotiation. This is not a debate. This is the law of the DPP,” Mukhito thundered. “The moment you declare yourself an independent candidate, you forfeit your place in this party. Your name will be struck off. Your loyalty is broken. Your chapter with us is closed—for good.”

The fiery declaration comes in the wake of what the party describes as “cowardly and self-serving” intentions by disgruntled shadow Members of Parliament, mostly from the Southern and Eastern regions, who either lost or snubbed the party’s primaries. Some of them, the DPP alleges, are now scheming to run as independents—a move the party calls an “open betrayal of the people and the democratic process.”

“This is war against indiscipline and betrayal,” the statement read. “We will not allow chaos to replace order, or ego to eclipse loyalty. Anyone who defies the party’s democratic process and stands as an independent is, from that moment, an enemy of the party. And we shall treat them as such.”

The DPP has warned its members in no uncertain terms: any defiance will be met with swift and irreversible consequences. “Do not test us,” Mukhito warned. “There will be no mercy, no second chances, no backdoor returns. We are drawing a line in blood—you are either with the DPP or against it.”

The party is also reportedly compiling a list of all potential defectors. Those on the list will not only be stripped of party membership but will also be blacklisted from all party structures, resources, and future considerations.

“This is a defining moment,” Mukhito said. “Let every member take heed. The DPP is not a playground for opportunists. We are a fortress of discipline, unity, and purpose. You do not get to insult our process and then come crawling back.”

The warning ends with a chilling reminder: “Those who attempt to run as independents will go alone. They will be out in the political wilderness. The DPP will neither support them, associate with them, nor forgive them. This is the final word.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!