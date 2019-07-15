DPP extends olive branch to opposition for ‘better Malawi’: Nankhumwa ready for talks with Chakwera, Chilima
Malawi’s political differences should be settled through peaceful means, such as mediation, rather than violent demonstrations that result in loss of life and property, governing Democratic Progressive Party Vice President (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.
He was speaking at Nyambadwe School Ground, Ndirande, in Blantyre on Sunday, July 14, 2019 where he addressed a DPP ‘mega’ rally.
“The importance of political dialogue in order to achieve peace and security cannot be overemphasized. The post-election violence and hate speech that we’ve witnessed cannot continue if Malawi has to make any meaningful social and economic progress,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.
He said he was ready to meet Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader, Saulos Chilima to discuss how best the current political impasse in Malawi could be managed for the good of the people of Malawi.
“In the last Parliament, I and Dr. Chakwera worked together to ensure smooth transaction of business because we usually sat down and discussed matters when differences arose. What should stop us from settling the current disputes? Dr. Chilima served as Vice President in the DPP government; it should not be difficult to engage him. Let the two leaders give dialogue a chance and desist from fuelling anarchy,” said Nankhumwa.
The VP recalled that when the late Gwanda Chakuamba lost elections in 2004, he did not accept defeat claiming he was robbed of victory; his supporters went on rampage vandalizing property and even beating supporters of their opponents. He, however, was man enough to quickly accept defeat because he knew that Malawi is for all of us; he knew that national interests must always come ahead of personal interests, he said.
Nankhumwa said Chakuamba went on to serve the government under the late Bingu wa Mutharika, putting the nation’s interests above politics.
He called on former presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda and former Vice President Justin Malewezi to intervene owing to their legacy as champions of peace and nation building.
“CSO, religious leaders and traditional leaders also have an important role too to promote peaceful co-existence amongst Malawians. I wish to call upon our media to desist from fuelling anarchy in this country through irresponsible reporting. The DPP is fully aware that the media has an important role to play in promoting peace and unity in this country in political diversity,” he said.
Meanwhile, MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthari has said his party will noy take DPP calls for negotiations seriously unless there is formal communication on the same.
On his part UTM spokesperson Jospeh Chidanti Malunga said the party is taking DPP calls for negotiations with caution as the governing party has been in the forefront castigation the opposition and unleashing terror.
Turning to DPP politics, Nankhumwa recalled it was not long ago when he was in Ndirande to share “the great and relentless vision of the DPP in the fellowship of development and togetherness”.
“They say it all begins in Ndirande, and indeed this is where it all began. It is therefore proper that we be here this afternoon to thank you for coming out in large numbers on May 21 to vote for President Mutharika and the DPP. This victory would not have been possible without your support,” he said.
Nankhumwa congratulated UDF’s Ishmael Mkumba and Chipiliro Mpinganjira for winning as MPs for Ndirande Malabada and Blantyre City Central constituencies, respectively.
“I would like all of you to disregard your political limitations and work together for the sake of peace in Ndirande and in order to develop Ndirande in line with the DPP social and economic development agenda. Ndirande must be developed; Ndirande belongs to all of us,” he said.
He said that during the campaign period, the party made promises that would help uplift the livelihood of the people of Ndirande. He said he addressed the rally in order to reaffirm DPP’s commitment to those promises.
Other speakers at the rally included DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey, DPP Director of Elections Ben Malunga Phiri, DPP Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi, Deputy Treasurer General Mary Navicha, DPP Regional Governor (South) Charles Mchacha and Group Village Headman Makata.
KKKKKKK Asking for Joice Banda is a mockery. I know Mr Muthalika sent Nankhumwa to coax opposition enter dialogue because Muthalika as a Lawyer has sensed that the constitutional court will annul the 21 May presidential elections therefore opposition should withdrawal never, never, never shall that happen in Malawi in as far as it is concerned dpp by now was and will be in near future assuming the role of opposition and MCP in govt. That is why David Banda lawyer for MEC IS BEING BEATEN because of frauld of elections. So Malawias are waiting from the courts to be… Read more »
This not an empty tin. Empty tin is useful in drawing water. This is empty tin with holes. Needs tinsmithing.
Surprisingly, your boss in his wisdom thinks the situation in malawi and the standoff can be addressed through ndikufinyani and ndikunyenyani means and approach. Let me make this point clear to Malawians and to mutharika especially that the problem we have before us is largely a political problem and not necessarily a legal problem. For certain, the decision that the courts will deliver on the electoral case, whichever way it goes, will never be a win-win decision for all the parties involved in the case thus the decision will never be peacefully accepted by all the parties. I thought Mutharika,… Read more »
Nzika,Nankhuma seem to be more reasonable than his boss.Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
This man may have good intentions for peace in this interim tippex presidency. DPP has no leverage with Chakwera or Chilima & he has no mandate. This is so pointless in meeting the two when the matter of fraudulent elections is in court. This honorable should leave this rotten party for sake his political future for the unquenchable fire is coming for them!
This was supposed to be talked by Peter Muntharika himself and he mustn’t be pompous of talking nosense to opposition bcoz the ball is not only in his hands but in opposition hands as well. Nankhumwa still has just set the tone but too young to lead negotiations. It must also be formal communication and not inform . DPP knows they have lost election but used their crooked ways through Tippex to blindfold Malawians that they have won Election. Now time is running out of them DPP and MEC to Submit relevant and reliable documents to the Court of Law… Read more »
Nosense
Dikila kaye ku khoti nawe iwe Nankhumwa ukuoneka kuti ndale dpp zakuvutani.Pano mukufuna mzimayi mumamunyoza uja kuti ndi cashgate queen JB kuti akuthandizeni mbuzi zawathu.Kodi ndalama munaba ndipo mukubabe zikupulumutseni nanga kwainu ndalama ndi Mulungu wanu.Simunati muvina gule nyimbo yake ndife mbava 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mwagenda katauluka mudikire katelenso. It’s not true bcz we do not have opposition in Malawi yet. Until the winner is known. So you even remember Joyce Banda today???