DPP ‘Field Marshal’ Ben Phiri storms Mangochi, touts Mutharika’s development agenda

Director of Field Operations in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ben Phiri continues to engage Malawians across the country in outlining achievements by President Arthur Peter Mutharika over the past four years and his new set of plans upon attaining a second term in 2019.

His latest stop was the weekend in Mangochi North at Makanjira, Mangochi Central and Mangochi Masongola constituencies where the underlying message was APM’s development to Malawians and nothing else.

In all the constituencies, the rallies concurrently run with the DPP Pompopompo Sports Bonanza where winners went home with trophies, medals, cash and material prizes.

Phiri was accompanied at all meetings by Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu, DPP Regional Governor for Eastern Region Julius Paipi, Deputy Director of Youth Mussa Dyton among several others.

In all his rallies, Phiri called upon all well-meaning and patriotic Malawians to support the State President in his quest of developing the country and transforming lives.

“We all know how the situation was in 2014 when APM took over power, let us not forget that. He came into power when donors had pulled out due to cashgate. He has been running government business using hard earned local resources, it is not easy at all. Let us give credit where its due,” Phiri told thousands of jubilant support at Makanjira.

He repeated similar rhetoric and the newly built Mangochi stadium where also thousands of party supporters had also gathered.

“When Professor came into power he found inflation hovering at over 30 percent, today it has come down to 7.8 percent. Inflation is very important as it helps to control prices of basic commodities, that is why at this time of the year you are able to buy a bag of maize at K5000. This has never happened before in the history of Malawi. All these achievements did not come from nowhere, its due to wise and selfless leadership of our dear president APM,” explained the field marshal, as he is fondly known in political circles.

He therefore urged the gatherings and all Malawians to vote for APM at the 2019 elections including DPP members of Parliament and ward councilors.

In Mangochi Masongola at Namwera, the Field Marshal welcomed into DPP former MP for the area Ali Mohammed Abdulla Mdala who says he has joined the ruling party because it is the only viable option to bring meaningful development to Malawians.

Mangochi is one district that has landmark projects under the DPP leadership. These include Mangochi Technical College, Mangochi Stadium, Liwonde- Mangochi Road and Mlambe One Stop Centre. Makanjira Road is set to start soon.

Since he started a wave of these rallies Ben Phiri has been to Lilongwe rural, Thyolo, Salima, Dedza and Mangochi. He is expected to visit all the 28 districts over the coming months in a bid ratchet up support for DPP’s 2019 torch-bearer Prof. Mutharika.

From the nationwide rallies, one can easily deduce that APM remains a popular brand due to the many projects his government has undertaken in all areas in the country.

Key among these projects are local, city and multi-district roads, bridges, community colleges, university hostels, tourism infrastructure such as hotels, office complexes, subsidized decent housing among the many initiatives.

