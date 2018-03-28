K600m pension fund lies idle, Malawi govt eyes for hydro-power

A senior government official has suggested Capital Hill might contact pension fund managers to borrow some money in order to fund the construction of some more hydro-electric power stations as a long time plan to ease the current electricity problems.
Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo said the pension fund has K500 million to K600 million lying idle elsewhere which he said the government can use for the electricity power investments.
Botolo’s comments come at a time when Escom, the power suppliers, have said there would be power black outs during the Easter holidays, which will leave Christians commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus in darkness.
The blackouts, in actual fact, started on Monday which are now longer than ever before with townships going the whole day without power.
Botolo said the government was upbeat that South Rukuru and Songwe rivers in the north can provide power for the country.
However, he was quick to say that such projects take long to materialize, saying the environmental impact assessment alone can take up to two years as experts would need to know the speed of the flow of water in the rivers.
Botolo also said that Press Corporation has shown interest to provide electricity and their proposal is being looked into by related government agencies.
“I am told they want to provide 60 megawatts of electricity. This is a welcome development,” said Botolo.
Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the Press Corporation proposal is being looked into by Mera, Egenco and others
Botolo can you please shave to lead or manage by example. Now coming to this issue, this shows how stupid this government is. Just last the stupid government decided to reward the 86 shithole MPs with K4 billion and now wants just K600million for hydropower. The retired civil servants cannot get their gratuities for 6 months. A teacher who retired last year cannot get K10 million for 30 years of service. Stupidity.
Long time to materialize my foot. I smell a rat. This is just another route to take funds from pension and use for DPP use in the forth coming elections. After 2 years there will be no new power generation plant and no one to explain.
The 4Billion should not be shared to members of Parliament but be used for this project
why did you not use the 4 Billion you want to share with the 86 MPs?
Koma kumeneko ndimayesa paja mumati makina mwapanga hire aja bansi magetsi ikhala mbiri yakale, pano zakunyerani mukuti ndalama zilipo za peshoni zangokhala pena pake ibaniso mungotimaliza bansi tafa kale a Malawi, munali musanazione