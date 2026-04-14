Chisale’s immigration showdown exposes corruption frustrations but ignites debate over power, process and public accountability

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale has triggered a national debate that cuts deeper than the now-viral confrontation at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services. At the center of it is a tension Malawi has long struggled to resolve: when systems fail the public, should those in power respect procedure—or disrupt it?

Chisale’s actions were, by any measure, dramatic. Storming into the immigration offices, engaging passport applicants directly, and publicly confronting an officer accused of taking a bribe—without first hearing his side—was bound to divide opinion. Critics have not held back, accusing him of humiliating a junior officer, bypassing due process, and “militarizing” civilian administration.

And yet, there is another side to this story that cannot be dismissed so easily.

Because what Chisale did—however rough, however imperfect—was something many public officers in Malawi rarely do: he came down from the comfort of authority and met citizens at the point of frustration.

For years, Malawians have endured delays, inefficiencies, and persistent allegations of corruption in passport processing. Complaints are filed, procedures are followed, and yet little seems to change. The system, as designed, often protects itself better than it serves the people.

So when an ordinary applicant stood before a minister and said, in plain terms, “I paid money to get my passport faster,” that moment cut through layers of bureaucracy. It exposed a lived reality that official reports often sanitize.

Chisale’s response—calling out the alleged officer on the spot—was raw and unfiltered. It may have violated internal disciplinary norms, but it also sent a message that many frustrated citizens have been waiting to hear: that someone in power is willing to confront the problem, not just manage it.

That is why this moment is uncomfortable. It forces us to confront two truths at once.

The first is that public humiliation is not justice. Civil service procedures exist for a reason—to ensure fairness, protect rights, and prevent abuse of power. As some officers rightly pointed out, disciplinary matters must follow structured channels. Without that, today’s “decisive leadership” can quickly become tomorrow’s arbitrariness.

But the second truth is just as important: systems that consistently fail the public lose the moral authority to hide behind procedure.

You cannot ask citizens to respect processes that do not work for them.

This is where Chisale’s intervention becomes symbolic. His directive for 24-hour operations to clear the passport backlog and his warning—“Anyone who gave money… should report directly to me. We will deal with them”—reflect a leadership style that prioritizes urgency over protocol.

It is disruptive. It is controversial. But it is also, in many ways, a response to a broken status quo.

The real question, then, is not whether Chisale was right or wrong. It is whether Malawi’s public service can afford to continue as it is.

Because if passport applicants must pay bribes to access a basic service, if delays stretch endlessly, and if complaints mechanisms fail to deliver results, then the system itself is already embarrassing the nation—long before any minister raises their voice in a public office.

Still, there is a line that must not be crossed.

Leadership that “comes down to the ground” must not abandon the rule of law. It must strengthen it. Confronting corruption should not come at the expense of due process; it should reinforce it. Otherwise, the fight against inefficiency risks becoming another form of disorder.

What Chisale has done is force a reckoning.

He has shown that proximity to the people matters—that leadership cannot be exercised solely from offices, reports, and briefings. Sometimes, it requires stepping into crowded waiting rooms, listening to anger, and facing the raw consequences of policy failure.

But he has also reminded us—perhaps unintentionally—that power, when exercised in the open, must be even more disciplined, more measured, and more accountable.

Malawi does not just need leaders who descend from the heights of authority. It needs leaders who, once on the ground, know how to rebuild the systems they find broken.

Anything less will only replace one form of failure with another.

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