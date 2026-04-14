Namalomba calls for seamless regional connectivity as SADC leaders push for digital collaboration

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Shadric Namalomba, has called for stronger collaboration and a shared commitment among African countries—starting within the SADC region—to achieve meaningful and sustainable digital connectivity.

Speaking at the Bingu International Convention Centre during the opening of a high-level G5 SCADA conference attended by representatives from 14 countries, Namalomba stressed that digital connectivity is no longer optional, but central to development across all sectors.

He said connectivity must cut across key areas such as agriculture, health, education, and industry, describing it as the backbone of modern economies.

Namalomba illustrated his point with a practical example, saying a person in Zambia should be able to transact seamlessly with a vendor in Lilongwe using mobile money, without facing regulatory barriers. He added that the future of connectivity must also support “simless” cross-border transactions and digital services.

“We want our students to be able to enroll in online courses offered by institutions in other countries while they are here in Malawi,” he said. “Every time they access those classes, they should do so with certainty and trust in the system.”

Chairperson of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority Board, Chancy Gondwe, said Malawi is already making progress in expanding access to digital services as part of efforts to grow the digital economy.

“As a country, we are working towards achieving these goals so that everyone is connected,” he said.

The conference is being held under the umbrella of Communications Regulators Association of Southern Africa, a regional body that brings together ICT and postal regulators from SADC countries. The organisation regularly hosts meetings and specialised summits focusing on issues such as spectrum management, consumer protection, and regulatory harmonisation. The “G5” meeting is understood to be one of its focused working platforms.

Earlier in the day, Mayamiko Mkoloma, Director General of MACRA, provided an overview of the conference, highlighting its importance and the benefits it brings to SADC countries in strengthening cooperation and advancing regional digital transformation.

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