Meta, TikTok Executives Arrive in Malawi for Landmark Engagement with Local Creatives

Senior officials from Meta and TikTok have arrived in Malawi for a high-level engagement with local creatives, in a move widely seen as a major step forward for the country’s digital economy.

The meeting is scheduled to take place this Thursday at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Mayamiko Nkoloma, confirmed the development through his official social media platforms.

According to MACRA official Limbani Nsapato, at least 1,900 creatives registered to participate in the meeting, although a selected group has been formally invited to attend.

The engagement comes at a critical time when Malawian creatives are pushing for monetisation opportunities on global digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Currently, many local content creators do not directly earn from their work unless they are registered in foreign countries.

Stakeholders say the presence of Meta and TikTok executives signals growing recognition of Malawi’s creative industry and could open doors to fair revenue opportunities, digital growth, and global exposure for local talent.

The meeting is expected to spark meaningful discussions on how Malawian creators can fully participate in the global digital economy and benefit from their content.

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