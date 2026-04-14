Government Revises Councillors’ Conditions with 100% Honoraria Increase

Government has revised working conditions for local councillors, introducing a 100 percent upward adjustment in honoraria for district-based councillors.

According to a circular seen by Nyasatimes, monthly honoraria for district councillors have increased from K200,000 to K400,000. Councillors in cities will now receive K400,000, up from K300,000, while mayors’ honoraria have risen from K300,000 to K550,000.

The revised package also includes an increase in gratuity from K5 million to K8 million, and a significant adjustment in the mobility loan from K1.5 million to K6 million.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson, Williams Banda, justified the changes, noting that the last review was in 2019. He added that civil servants are also expected to receive salary adjustments in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Meanwhile, social commentator Ceasor Kondowe has welcomed the move, describing it as long overdue. However, another commentator, Isaac Cheke Ziba, has criticized the increases, arguing they contradict government’s austerity measures and risk appearing selective.

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