Lake Party Tragedy Unpacked: Police Debunk Viral Claims, Detail Chain of Events Behind Salima Death

The death of 22-year-old Abdul Aziz Panjwani in Salima has been widely distorted online, with unverified social media claims and petitions on Change.org pushing what authorities describe as a misleading and emotionally charged narrative.

According to the Malawi Police Service, the incident traces back to a birthday gathering at WheelHouse Cottage along the lakeshore, where two groups of young men had convened. What began as a relaxed celebration slowly turned tense after a minor disagreement over a Bluetooth speaker—an argument fueled in part by alcohol consumption among some attendees. To avoid escalation, one group chose to leave the premises, deliberately distancing themselves from the brewing tension.

But the situation took a tragic turn when, moments after departure, one individual realized he had left his phone behind, charging at the bar. The group returned, and as one person stepped out to retrieve it, the rest remained in the vehicle—an ordinary decision that would soon spiral into chaos.

As he made his way back to the car, members of the other group—including Panjwani—followed him into the parking area. It was here that confrontation replaced caution. A physical altercation broke out between Panjwani and the driver, escalating rapidly in a confined and volatile space.

In the midst of the struggle, and following a gunshot fired into the air by an as-yet unidentified individual, panic set in. The driver attempted to leave the scene. It is at this critical moment, police say, that Panjwani jumped onto the moving vehicle. In the confusion, he was struck and sustained fatal injuries.

An eyewitness at the cottage confirmed that the matter was promptly reported, prompting a police response and the launch of investigations. The driver later handed himself in through his father, was detained, and is currently on remand at Maula Prison pending formal charges. Other occupants of the vehicle were questioned and released after statements, as investigators found no evidence linking them to criminal wrongdoing.

Yet despite these findings, online narratives have taken a sharply different path.

Petitions on Change.org are demanding sweeping arrests of all individuals allegedly present, while social media posts continue to push claims of a coordinated or intentional killing. The Malawi Police Service has firmly rejected these assertions, warning against trial by public opinion.

“The law does not permit the arrest of passengers in the absence of wrongdoing,” a police spokesperson stressed. “To do so would be unlawful.”

Authorities have also raised alarm over the circulation of names and images of individuals who have not been charged, cautioning that such actions risk damaging innocent lives and undermining due process.

Investigations remain ongoing, including efforts to determine the source and legality of the firearm discharge. But the message from law enforcement is clear and unambiguous: justice will be guided by evidence—not by online pressure, speculation, or viral outrage.

In a case already marked by tragedy, the greater danger now may be the spread of misinformation—loud, fast, and often wrong.

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