DPP fires party officials to pave way for Mutharika’s re-elections

Embattled Democratic Progressive Party officials have fired three senior party regional representatives deemed as anti-Mutharika in a space of a month to ensure that party leader Professor Peter Mutharika wins the party presidential election in July without much hurdles.

The latest to face the chop is regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha barely a fortnight after the party sacked Joyce Chikukula and Kelvin Chirambo as Northern regional Director of women and Regional Director of youth respectively.

According to the party, the firing and hiring is part of the restructuring strategy ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.

However, some analysts feel the party is creating a favourable ground for its leader Peter Mutharika to win at the convention and stand as a presidential candidate in 2025.

Victor Chipofya Jnr, a political has called on the party to follow the constitution in effort to bring unity ahead of its convention and 2025 presidential election.

DPP national organising secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu said the removal of Mchacha as the regional governor for the South, is part of its strategy ahead of the 2025 presidential election. Mchacha’s dismissal has raised eyebrows of divisions where it is alleged that he belongs to another camp which is not in tandem with Mutharika. The move comes days after the party’s Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi, rebuked what he termed as unnecessary dismissals and called on the party’s National Executive to wait for the party’s convention in July.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!