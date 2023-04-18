DPP MP Navicha consults constituents on resignation from party

April 18, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy chief whip Mary Navicha says she is consulting her constituents in Thyolo Thava on whether to resign from the party or not following endless squabbles emanating from power struggle.

Mary Navicha
“I will have to consult my constituents on the direction I should take following the leadership wrangles in the DPP,” she said.
Navicha resigned from her position as DPP’s deputy hief whip in parliament on Monday.
The Thyolo member of parliament said she had resigned to concentrate on constituency developments.
DPP president Peter Mutharika is firing from the party any party official who is opposing his decision to seek re-election as party president during an elective conference slated for July this year.

