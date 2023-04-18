Malawi’s popular gospel musician Paul Kachala to set ablaze Sunday Worship in Leeds

Malawi’s popular gospel musician, Paul Kachala will on April 23 perform during Sunday Worship at All Nations Community Church in Leeds.

Kachala, who is already in the UK has already performed at Authentic City Church’s Worship Night will now be hosted by Pastor Edgar Chibaka at All Nations Community Church in Leeds that meet at: First Floor, Albion House, 24 Roundhay Rood, Leeds, LS7 1BT from 10:45 am to 12:30 pm.

“We are excited to have Paul Kachala leading worship this Sunday following a awesome performance at Authentic City Church in Manchester. We have an amazing Church here in Leeds and Paul will enjoy worshipping with us,” said Pastor Edgar Chibaka.

Kachala’s music career began in 2017 when he first came out as a band member of a youth empowerment group called Zathu Band and his solo career as a gospel musician begun with the release of his first single ‘Mwayenera’.

Since then, he has been involved in various top worship occasions including being invited to Tanzania last year alongside Sam Mjura for a worship event by Minister Paul Clement.

From that performance, he released the hit single entitled ‘You Are True’ — featuring Sam Mjura and Paul Clement.

His other popular hits are ‘Wachikondi’ (2023) and ‘The Anthem’ (2022),

Kachala also featured in Zambian songstress Esther Chungu’s album entitled ‘Umwala’.

He has also performed as supporting artist for American Christian pop rock band ‘The Afters’ last year at Blantyre Baptist Church — alongside Faith Mussa.

At Authentic City Church’s Worship Night, Kachala performed alongside Nigerian popular gospel musician Steve Crown; Levysai Kalepa; Nathalie Diba and Authentic City Praise team.

Authentic City Church, which is part of the Assemblies of God, is led by Pastor Dereck and Victoria Chunda.

