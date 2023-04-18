Macra to withdraw radio frequencies

Officials from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) say they are withdrawing frequencies from all radio stations to decongest the spectrum and create room for new entrants.

Macra Director General Daud Suleman said the exercise will affect radios that use the FM frequency.

Dubbed FM reframing, the exercise is scheduled for June until December this year.

Suleman said this when members of the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communication visited Nyathepa Community Radio Station in Nsanje District on Sunday.

“This process will create new space to accommodate new radio stations.

“There is a certain number of frequencies we can issue but, as we speak, we have depleted all that, which means we cannot accommodate any new radio station but we don’t have even 50 radio stations in Blantyre,” Suleman said.

As part of the exercise, radio stations will be given six months to inform listeners about a possible change in frequencies.

