DPP forces govt entities, civil servants to donate to party convention: MRA hands over K40m, Macra K20m

A list of “generous” donors for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention is whizzing in social media amid reports that the ruling party is forcing government entities to make donations to the partisan political indaba.
Sources in the party say this time around, the DPP has used the party connected business entities to syphon money out of government entities through dubious “provision of goods and services” to avoid legal challenges.
The list shows revenue collector, the Malawi Revenue Authority has given to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a staggering K40 million.
Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has donated K20m, Lilongwe city assembly K5m as well as the Lilongwe Water Board which appear on the 45 strong list of donors.
The list shows that the secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet has donated K500 000, principal secretary in the OPC Chris Chiunda K200 000, Secretary for Treasury Ben Botolo K500 000 whilst Malawi Broadcasting Corporation director general Aubrey Sumbuleta gave out K100 000 to the DPP coffers.
Chief Lukwa of Kasungu has donated two cows whilst chief Kyungu of Karonga has donated K100 000. Others include Khato Civils K5m, Victoria Hotel K10m, Mota Engil K20m, Fam President Walter Nyamilandu K500 000, Lilogwe city mayor Desmond Bikoko K200000.
DPP treasurer general Henry Mussa said the list is fake.
The party is yet to announce the exact dates and venue for the convention two weeks after the party secretary general Grazider Jeffrey announced the indaba would be held this month.
DPP publicist Zeria Chakale said people should be patient, saying the indaba would be held only that the party is busy running government affairs.
Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has warned people using his name to collect money for the indaba that they risk arrest.
Kalilani said his office and him personally is not mandated to collect donations for the convention on behalf of the DPP.
3 Comments on "DPP forces govt entities, civil servants to donate to party convention: MRA hands over K40m, Macra K20m"
All this is happening because our judicial system is corrupt. No verdict has been made yet on the CSOs case against DPP that sought donations for the Blue Night. The delay in itself an indication that the system is denying the CSOs justice and DPP has just capitalized on that weakness to mess up things again. DPP is well aware that its days are numbered and it is on the spoils.
Sure. The judiciary is the most corrupt and does not give hope to Malawians. They have joined the police.
Courts and all lawyers and Judges reading this know that all this has an end. We are going to rescue Malawi without your help and services.
Since 2014 starting with this son of Bazaar Nyirenda to to date Malawi has sinned so low lawlessness.
Mgeme Kalirani whoever is using your name knows you better. Watchout DPP will never rule this country forever. You will pay back handsomely one day