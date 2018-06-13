DPP forces govt entities, civil servants to donate to party convention: MRA hands over K40m, Macra K20m

A list of “generous” donors for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention is whizzing in social media amid reports that the ruling party is forcing government entities to make donations to the partisan political indaba.

Sources in the party say this time around, the DPP has used the party connected business entities to syphon money out of government entities through dubious “provision of goods and services” to avoid legal challenges.

The list shows revenue collector, the Malawi Revenue Authority has given to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) a staggering K40 million.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has donated K20m, Lilongwe city assembly K5m as well as the Lilongwe Water Board which appear on the 45 strong list of donors.

The list shows that the secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet has donated K500 000, principal secretary in the OPC Chris Chiunda K200 000, Secretary for Treasury Ben Botolo K500 000 whilst Malawi Broadcasting Corporation director general Aubrey Sumbuleta gave out K100 000 to the DPP coffers.

Chief Lukwa of Kasungu has donated two cows whilst chief Kyungu of Karonga has donated K100 000. Others include Khato Civils K5m, Victoria Hotel K10m, Mota Engil K20m, Fam President Walter Nyamilandu K500 000, Lilogwe city mayor Desmond Bikoko K200000.

DPP treasurer general Henry Mussa said the list is fake.

The party is yet to announce the exact dates and venue for the convention two weeks after the party secretary general Grazider Jeffrey announced the indaba would be held this month.

DPP publicist Zeria Chakale said people should be patient, saying the indaba would be held only that the party is busy running government affairs.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has warned people using his name to collect money for the indaba that they risk arrest.

Kalilani said his office and him personally is not mandated to collect donations for the convention on behalf of the DPP.

