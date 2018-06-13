Illegal connection electricity guts Zomba Flea Market

Fire has gutted Zomba flea market in the wee hours of Wednesday, destroying some shops to ashes.

According to Zomba City Council officials, preliminary assessment shows that the fire resulted from an illegal electricity connection.

The fire was noted at around 4am and it is said that it origanted from one of the shops which was connected to electricity supply line illegally.

The shop was supplied power using an illegal extension through a 1.5mm2 household twin wire.

Authorities are currently assessing the damage to come up with amount of damaged property.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :