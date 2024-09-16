DPP ‘forgives’ Gladys Ganda, but insists she remains demoted from her elected position

In a press statement issued on September 16, 2024, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officially accepted the apology of Honorable Gladys Ganda, Member of Parliament for Nsanje, after controversial remarks made at a gathering in Sorjin. The party acknowledged Ganda’s sincere regret and commended her for taking responsibility for her actions.

The statement emphasized that Ganda’s appointment as a special presidential advisor had been made after thorough deliberation, with the party’s broader interests in mind. Despite the public backlash surrounding her remarks, the DPP has remained steadfast in its decision to retain her in this key advisory role.

“The DPP believes in forgiveness,” the party noted, expressing confidence in Ganda’s ability to carry out her responsibilities with renewed diligence and sensitivity. The statement conveyed the party’s optimism that she would continue to serve effectively, despite the controversy.

Signed by Shadric Namalomba, the DPP’s presidential spokesperson and national publicity secretary, the statement also highlighted the importance of unity and cohesion within the party.

Namalomba reaffirmed that while the DPP holds its members accountable, it also values reconciliation and collective progress.

The DPP’s response underscores its commitment to internal unity and fostering a culture of forgiveness. By offering members the opportunity to make amends, the party ensures that accountability remains intact while promoting healing and growth.

Honorable Ganda’s continued role as a special presidential advisor reflects the DPP’s approach to managing controversies—balancing strong leadership with the values of accountability and reconciliation.

As the party moves forward, this decision demonstrates the DPP’s broader strategy of cultivating solidarity within its ranks, while maintaining a focus on national development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!