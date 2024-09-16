MultiChoice Malawi unvails “Ndi Kwathu” campaign

MultiChoice Malawi has recently launched the most anticipated campaign called “Ndi Kwathu” aimed at highlighting the business’ deep-rooted commitment to enriching lives in Malawi and also bringing people together to promote a shared sense of responsibility.

The campaign is expected to run until 12 September 2025.

Speaking in an interview on friday during the launch in Blantyre, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu-Chella, emphasized the business’ commitment to enriching lives in Malawi.

“As a Malawian-owned company committed to enriching lives of our fellow citzens, through entertainment, skills development and partnerships that lead to social economic developmemt, we have launched this campaign aimed at fostering positive change in Malawi.

“Because Malawi Ndi Kwathu, our goal at MultiChoice is to enrich lives by facilitating a platform for content that Malawians love, accessible through the innovative DStv and GOtvplatforms. Whether it’s through exciting Pan-African dramas or international hits, MultiChoice is dedicated to delivering an entertainment experience that’s genuinely made for you. With many thrilling developments on the horizon, DStv and GOtvwill continue to be your top choice for exceptional entertainment.” She said

Chella said Malawi is facing various challenges that require collective efforts in working for a common goal and make Malawi a better place for everyone.

“Recognizing the challenges we have faced, we believe that collaboration is key to creating a brighter future. By uniting as a community and spreading a message of unity and hope, and reminding citizens that Malawi ndi Kwathu, we can build a Malawi that we are all proud to call home,” she added



However, she added that the campaign seeks to cultivate a positive mindset that empowers Malawians to believe in the potential of their country and its people.

By fostering optimism and supporting locally-owned businesses and products, we aim to stimulate economic growth and create a thriving community where anything is possible.

