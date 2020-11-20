DPP function review sets to complete work: Msaka upbeat on party rebuilding

November 20, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga- Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) central committee sanctioned  special function review is expected to complete its work as the party vice-president (East) Bright Msaka SC the team is upbeat the rebuilding is going to successful.

Msaka: That collected data and information will need technical analysis to come up with key action points

The function committee is crucial to the party as it will determine the time frame for the party elective conference following Peter Mutharika’s decision to step down as party president after a bad showing in the June 23 court sanctioned presidential election.

A source close to the function review says the report will be ready by second week of December.

The committee which was mandated to do the review has been meeting various party stakeholders to understand the responsibilities of various party portifolios.

“We started our work as soon as we were appointed, and our work is also progressing well.  We have already collected voluminous information online by way of feedback from party members who responded to the questions that we put out online. That collected data and information will need technical analysis to come up with key action points,” Msaka told Nyasa Times.

Msaka said a significant aspect of  the committee’s work will involve going to the regions to consult party members and other stakeholders on the kind of changes they would like to see happen in the party.

“As you are aware, four out of the seven members of the Functional Review Committee are serving members of Parliament. (Msaka,  Jospeh Mwananvekha,  Owen Chomanika, and Chijere Phiri.) We could therefore not undertake field work until after the adjournment of Parliament sine die. ]

“Accordingly, the Committee agreed to seek an extension of time from the party president in order for the field work to be undertaken immediately after Parliament. The party president graciously granted an extension until end December,” Msaka explained.

He said while undertaking the assignment,  and having fully appreciated the task at hand, the committee realised the need to engage technical experts to deal with certain aspects of their  work that require such technical expertise.

“We therefore decided to engage the technical experts to support the Committee in its work. As Chair of the Committee I reported to the party president of our decision in this regard.  The technical experts were hired by the committee itself and not by the party president,” explained Msaka.

He said going on the the ground, members of the Committee were  accompanied by the technical experts with most of their work in the field is  to do with data analysis and quality control.

“The Functional Review Committee (not the technical experts appointed by the Committee) will report to the Party in response to the Terms of Reference that are the basis of our work,” he said.

The report is also expected to highlight why the DPP performed poorly in the June 23 presidential election.

It is expected that the report will  be presented to the DPP central commitee first before being tabled at the national governing council.

The national governing council after reviewing the report will then determine when the party’s elective conference will take place.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Moqtadar al Sadir
Moqtadar al Sadir
5 hours ago

Mungotaya nthawi inu. You are finished. 50+1 munkayikana ija muthana nayo bwanji? Kumpoto sakufunani. Ku Central Region ayi ndithu mudawazunza mokwanira mu ma office and boma. I repeat to say that you are finished.

0
Reply
ERUTU
ERUTU
7 hours ago

Atha awa they can’t bounce back.

UTM and MCP will be the main parties competing against each other for the foreseeable future 💪🏿🇲🇼

0
Reply
Lancelot
Lancelot
6 hours ago
Reply to  ERUTU

utms future lasts until 2025 kkkkk only MCP will be there

0
Reply
jenkins
jenkins
8 hours ago

Your party was nepotistic, had cronyism was, arrogant and also full of thieves. Hope you have been sincere in your findings. You need to rethink. Bring in new faces and out with the old. Any tainted name should not show their faces. Indeed start at the grassroots it’s 50 plus 1 and anyone’s game

0
Reply
Magufuli
Magufuli
5 hours ago
Reply to  jenkins

Otherwise they cant make it.simple c

0
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Criminal case forces Fisd director to resign from NCIC board

A  privately-owned Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) director has stepped down as board member of National Construction Industry Council...

Close